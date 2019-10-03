Speech to Text for Fall Produce

apples aren't the only healthy fall produce you can enjoy. i stopped by livea weight control center in rochester to find out which fruits and vegetables are perfect for this time of year. i'm here at livea weight control center in rochester and we have a lot of fall produce here, so can you kind of tell me what we're going to be talking about today? yeah, so we're just going to be talking about some different fall produce, you know, what's in season and just how you can kind of utilize some of it and the health benefits of a lot of it. alright, well, we're gonna get started here. so we have some super fun fall produce. fall produce is great, a lot of people think some produce is best in the summer and stuff but there's a lot of things that come into season in the fall. so we've got a pumpkin here and then we have a nice summer squash here. so a lot of people use their pumpkins to decorate and things like that. but when you're done with the decoration you can cut it up, utilize it, these things are great for soups and stews. all of the squash varities are full of potassium. they have more potassium than a banana actually. they're all low in fat, none of them have too many calories. they're really high in vitamin a and vitamin c as well. so a fun thing too is that a lot of them come with seeds and you can actually take the seeds an take them out and put them in the oven and roast them. so those make a great healthy snack. those have a lot of protein in them and magnesium and things like that. and then right here we've got a sweet potato so super fun, they come into season, they're really great, you can add sweet potato to almost anything, so again, those soups and stews. you can put sweet potatos in quesadillas. then we've got apples here so obviously everybody knows fall means apples. they're naturally sweet so that's great if you get that dessert kind of craving, they're high in fiber, they have antioxidants. again, low in calories, no fat, things like that. so then right here we have our spaghetti squash. so i know there's a lot of recipes with spaghetti squash in it. it's a great alternative to you know, like a normal noodle or something. again, it helps add that extra fiber and anti- oxidants and vitamins and things like that. so this is a whole one and then as you can see, this is what it looks like cut in half. we've got a little bit of seeds and a little bit of guts kind of like a pumpkin. so you can go ahead and scoop those out, you can do it with your hands, you can go ahead and do it with an ice cream scoop or something like that. and then right over here we have a cooked one. so you can just kind of take a fork and get a good chunk of it and just kind of scrape it out. and then you get this really nice noodle like texture and look that we've got over here. so you can actually cook things right in here too you can make them like spaghetti squash boats so you can put things like meat and sauce and cheese and othe vegetables right in here and go ahead and cook that in the oven and then it's all ready to go for you so that eliminates needing a shell or bread or anything like that. so now that you know about all kinds of produce that are great for fall - what do you do with them? the gals from livea weight control center will be giving us some fun recipe ideas tomorrow on first at four.