Speech to Text for Governor Walz on Vaping

kimt news 3 continues to follow the fallout of what's being called a vaping epidemic. today - minnesota governor tim walz is joining the fight... calling for an aggressive campaign focused on youth education. kimt news three's jeremiah wilcox spoke with the governor about the new initiative to combat this health crisis. he joins us live - jeremiah what is the governor planning.xxx walz vaping-lintro-2 raquel earlier i spoke to governor walz about...what he calls an "aggressive outreach" to combat vaping use among young people. for an idea of how discrete the habit can be - some vaping devices are as small as this flash drive. there have been dozens of deaths nationwide from vaping...includin g one here in minnesota. so walz says he's ready to take action.xxx walz vaping-pkg-1 vo:it's a nationwide health crisis. sot: it's an alarming increase in the use of vaping amoungst our young people. walz vaping-pkg-3 vo:minnesota governor tim walz is hoping to stop the epidemic from impacting minnesota youth. walz plans to implement a multi-faceted campaign- focused on youth education and outreach. anthony johnston is a sopohomore in college and tells me he has friends who vape to curb smoking cigarettes. walz vaping-pkg-4 sot: it was a problem even when i was in highschool, people would do it in classes or outside in the hallways. walz vaping-pkg-5 vo: but the dangers of vaping are now coming to light. most e-ciggs contain nicotine- a highly addicitive chemical that can be harmful to brain development in teens and young adults. sot: it'a always been a thing its not something recent. its been for at least a couple years. vo:the minnesota department of health conducted a student survey - finding one in four minnesota 11th graders reported using e-cigarettes in the past 30days. that's more than a 50- percent increase since 20-16. johnston believes the advertising and sweet flavors are what got kids hooked. sot: your able to get your buzz while being in class without being able to show that you're doing it. it's a very discreet thing to do as a kid. vo:now..govern or walz is ready to build on efforts to prevent teens form vaping - to stop severe lung damage and death among minnesota youth. sot: this is absolutly unacceptable that we're allowing big tobacco and that's exactly who's behind this to both endanger our students in the short run we know exactly what vaping is doing but more sinister wise addicting them to nicotine. walz vaping-ltag-2 governor walz is also looking at tackling this with legislation. he says there are some items up for consideration including raising the tobacco purchasing age to 21 statewide...and prohibiting the internet sale of e-cigarettes and vaping products. live in rochester jeremiah wilcox kimt news three. / thanks jeremiah. the state department of health says no amount of nicotine is safe for youth. communities in our area including albert lea - austin and olmsted county all raised the tobacco purchasing age to 21. / olmsted pursuit-grx-2