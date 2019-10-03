Clear

Missing north Iowa teens found safe

Teens were found early Thursday morning.

Posted: Oct 3, 2019 10:23 AM
Updated: Oct 3, 2019 10:23 AM
Posted By: Jared Patterson

Speech to Text for Missing north Iowa teens found safe

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

good morning, i'm tyler utzka. and i'm arielle harrison. thank you for watching kimt news 3's daybreak. breaking breaking overnight áá st. ansgar police say the hours long search for two missing teens is over. here's who they (were looking for. aslan wills and courtney beyer. both are 13á yearsáold and go to school in st. ansgar. at 3:30 this morning, st. ansgar police chief lance schutjer called saying they were located just minutes before. police never suspected any foul play. chief schutjer thanks everyone for who helped search for them, or shared the alert on facebook. now let's
Mason City
Overcast
46° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 40°
Albert Lea
Overcast
45° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 39°
Austin
Overcast
50° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 50°
Charles City
Overcast
48° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 43°
Rochester
Overcast
47° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 39°
Thursday will be drier but temperatures will remain below the norm
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Missing north Iowa teens found safe

Image

Sara's Daybreak Forecast - Thursday

Image

Rochester leaders discuss diversity as the city grows

${article.thumbnail.title}

StormTeam 3: Wind chills return to the forecast as temps drop well below the norm

Image

Rochester teen gets trip of a lifetime

Image

SAW: Kenidi McCabe

Image

Rochester cheerleaders shine bright

Image

Early out hangout

Image

Crippling costs of prescription drugs

Image

Chris' PM Weather Forecast 10/2

Community Events