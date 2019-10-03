Speech to Text for Missing north Iowa teens found safe

good morning, i'm tyler utzka. and i'm arielle harrison. thank you for watching kimt news 3's daybreak. breaking breaking overnight áá st. ansgar police say the hours long search for two missing teens is over. here's who they (were looking for. aslan wills and courtney beyer. both are 13á yearsáold and go to school in st. ansgar. at 3:30 this morning, st. ansgar police chief lance schutjer called saying they were located just minutes before. police never suspected any foul play. chief schutjer thanks everyone for who helped search for them, or shared the alert on facebook. now let's