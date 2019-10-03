Speech to Text for Sara's Daybreak Forecast - Thursday

here on the team and so time is now x:xx we get a wx forecast every ten minutes. here's kimt stormteam 3 met sara knox with what she's tracking. morning drizzle is all that remains after a busy 48 hours of scattered showers and storms. the plume of moisture and stalled upper air have finally begun to move past the area, drying things out but keeping us all very cool. mostly cloudy skies will remain through the day with highs topping off only in the middle 50s, a little more than 10 degrees below the seasonal norm. drier weather will be sticking around through friday, with sunshine returning. clear skies friday morning will mean very cool temperatures with temps ranging from the upper 30s to low 40s to kick things off. our next round of rain returns late friday night all through saturday with temps popping back into the low 60s and a chance for a few minor storms with heavy rainfall rates. after the showers move out on saturday, another round of dry weather returns for the end of the weekend and most of next week. today: mostly cloudy/breezy highs: mid 50s winds: wnw 10á 15, gusts near