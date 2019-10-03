Clear

Rochester leaders discuss diversity as the city grows

Earlier this year, Rochester became a designated city in the U.S. to join the Council of Europe's Intercultural Cities Initiative.

winds: wnw 10á every day... the city of rochester is growing and changing into a destination medical hub. and as it does so... something leaders continue to emphasize is diversity. just a few months ago... rochester got designated as the first city in the u.s. to join (the council of europe's intercultural cities initiative(. it compares different areas and diversity progress within those cities. stakeholders gathered to discuss the importance of maximizing and recognizing diversity in the med city.xxx "so i think we will find through this we want to have these conversations that if we think about our changing workforce and our changing population this is a critical time with destination medical center and this will be a really good launchpad for those conversations. " the initiative is
