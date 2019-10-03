Speech to Text for Rochester teen gets trip of a lifetime

we have continuing coverage of a story we first brought you this morning on kimt news 3 daybreak. a rochester teen battling a rare heart disease gets a trip of a lifetime thanks to a local noná profit called "kids dreams come true." kimt news three's annalisa pardo was at the rochester international airport this morning to send the teen and his family off, and now has our story.xxx rochester teen jacob hanson lives with prune belly syndrome... and a rare heart condition. those give him some physical limitations like getting tired quickly. at just 15 years old, he's already had a number of procedures including 3 heart surgeries. <i try to continue on as if my day to day is more normal. you don't really let anything get you down.> and he's not letting anything stop him today. his family is up early this thursday morning for the trip of a lifetime. they're flying to san diego, thanks to "kids dreams come true"... a new, local nonáprofit fulfilling dreams to area children facing serious illnesses. jacob's family surprised him with the trip just a few weeks ago. natural sound just to see his excitement, jacob hasn't seen gotten a lot of good surprises in life, it's always been surprise you're having surgery or you have another appointment. so this was really something to surprise him with. i'm pretty excited. we don't get the chance to travel as much as we could have with all the medical stuff it really is a good break from reality. and it looks like the trip is already off to a good start. on his first plane flight ever, the pilots let jacob in the cockpit... in the captain seat as his dream trip takes flight. in rochester, "kids dreams come true" is sending another kid on a trip to disney world at the end of this month. and thanks to some very successful fundraisers, they are able to send two more kids on trips this fall and next spring... and are looking for applicants. if your child has a serious illness or you know a family in a similar situation to the hanson's... we have the link to apply or refer someone with this story on kimt dot