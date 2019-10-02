Speech to Text for SAW: Kenidi McCabe

story.xxx when you're thinking volleyball.. most of the attention goes to the outside hitters... the ones who get the main source of points. but what about the players that feed them the ball? "football coaches think the quarterback is the most important position in a team sport, us volleyball coaches think a setter is." junior kenedi mccabe has been doing this for quite some time. she's played varsity since the seventh grade and was an allá state performer last season. as the team's primary setter... her job is simple. "i track down balls and try to get them to where my hitters can get a kill." in other words.. the offense goes through mccabe. her 300 plus assists lead section 1á a, nearly one hundred more than the next player. "when kenidi is able to run our offense to perfection, we're very difficult to stop." she's the kind of player head coach lonnie morken said doesn't come around often. "you kind of call them a generational player, you know you get them every once every 10á 15 years." she'll do things every single night you're just like wow how did she get to that ball, how did she get to that set, how did she make that dig. volleyball is a part of the culture of the mabel canton community. many start playing the sport young, and have the same teammates for years. "i've gotten to know the girls so much more especially since i've been playing with most of them since the fourth grade." mccabe and the cougars are once again at the top of the southeast conference, a conference they've won 21 years in a row. but she wants to go one step higher. "to win the section championship would be awesome, we haven't been to state since 2001." in mabel, zach gillleland kimt news 3 sports. if you'd like to nominate a student athlete of the week, go onto kimt.com and click on the link under the sports tab and fill out the required