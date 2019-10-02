Clear
Rochester cheerleaders shine bright

george á above the john marshall gymnasum doors á it says john marshall rockets. but it should also say rochester shining stars á the adaptive cheerleading team that catches the heart of rochester. this is a story you'll only find on káiámát news three. take a look./// i'm going to flip this and you'll see yourself on tv, how about that? see that? look at that! (shreeks with excitement). amelia hain joined nearly a dozen of her fellow athletes, all excited to try out for the rochester shining stars. the idea for the squad was brainstormed in 2005 á a year later.... head coach valerie wassmer said dreams became a reality. i used to coach the allástar competitive cheer team in rochester i was on the coaching team. and every year we would go to nationals there was a special olympic team that performed and several of my cheerleaders and fellow coaches were really inspired by that and so in 2005, several of the cheerleaders from john marshall and century decided that we were going to start a team. with the help of rochester parks and recreation á the cheerleaders sacrificed their senior seasons to allow differently abled athletes to enjoy the sport they love. my favorite part of being on shining stars is doing the spider dance, cartwheeling, and doing our final stunts. i like doing pom poms. torin roberts has been with the team for 12 years and now serves as a volunteer assistant coach. she concedes it's not quite the same on the sidelines. its a little different, i help the athletes out with where they're supposed to be in the lineup and make sure they stay in their lines. for this passionate squad of cheerleaders, it's not about winning and losing. it's about forming friendships, learning life lessons and becoming a part of something much bigger than their disabilities. one of the first years we did this we had an athlete that was interviewed by the big ten network and they asked her what it meant to her and she got very emotional and said mom there's people that look like me here on the team
