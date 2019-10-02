Speech to Text for Early out hangout

the possible kids love early release days at school á but for working parents it can be tough to figure out who is going to watch them. one north iowa town has come up with a solution. kimt news 3's nick kruszalnicki explains. on the scene the library here at nora springs has opened up an hour earlier so that students have a place to go on early dismissal days like today. "we usually open up at one thirty and we realized that on a lot of days they get out at twelve thirty, so that leaves an hour of time for the kids to be waiting or the parents to be waiting and worrying." library director renee bartling says it's important kids have a safe place to stay while their parents are working. in a town of a little over 13á hundred people, there are limited options for after school care. "a lot of the day cares have their quota filled and for an early out day it may be a challenge for some parents to find some sort of day care." these kids, released early from school, enjoy having something to do after school. (nats popcorn popping( it's hard to beat popcorn and a movie. nora springs resident gene ryner says having the library open earlier is a great idea. "it gives them something to do otherwise they don't really have anything to do when they get out of school. it's good on them. they come here and go to the computers or play some games on there and it gives them something to do." the school has another early release day on november 6th and the library opens early then as well. in nora springs, thanks nick. funding for the program came from the city and county as well as the adams family foundation of nora springs.