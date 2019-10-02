Speech to Text for Crippling costs of prescription drugs

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

for kimt news 3 at 10á i'm george mallet./// first tonight.... kimt news 3 is taking a close look at the often crippling costs of prescription drugs in the united states. the organization for economic cooperation reports individual americans spend an average of around 1200 dollars on prescription drugs a year. but why are these costs so high? elected officials tried tackling that question tonight at the university of minnesota rochester á and kimt news 3's' isabella basco is finding out if there's any fix to the frustrations. she joins us live now á isabella? live george... americans have to deal with the rising costs of medications every day. at today's hearing á one pharmacist told legislators she sees firstá hand how her customers struggle to pay for prescriptions á and says we need more transparency when it comes to pharmceutical s. xxx deborah keaveny owns a pharmacy in winsted where she often sees customers struggle to pay for medications. "it's getting harder and harder for them to afford things. we're seeing people decide i'm going to take just two of these meds, not one of them, i'm not going to take the one that's best for my condition because my coá payment is too high, we work with the doctor and the patient to find less expensive, not ideal treatment." keaveny asks legislators for more transparency. it's difficult for her familyá owned stores to compete against pharmacy benefit managers or "pbms." keaveny says they steer her customers to the big chains. "stop poaching my patients, pay me adequately. i think they need to be totally transparent so everyone understands the flow of the money because when you see the flow of the money, because when you see the flow of the money, it actually makes you a bit angry because the folks in the middle, the middle men, the pbms, they are the ones driving up the prescription drug costs." house minority leader kurt daudt acknowledges that's a problem. "well, you know, obviously there's a lot of issues that impact minnesotans, the cost of healthcare is one of the largest things that has been the biggest issues in the last couple of election cycles. it's a big problem for minnesota family budgets." keaveny knows what she wants legislators to do. "make it totally transparent so everybody can see how the nickles and the pennies move including the dollars, make so lawmakers are doing what they can to lower the costs á governor tim walz is calling on house democratic and senate republican leaders to negotiate a compromise to make insulin affordable. live in rochester..ib... kimt news 3. thank you isabella. after the hearing today... representative s went on a tour of mayo clinic. /// every day... the city of rochester