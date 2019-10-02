Clear
Chris' PM Weather Forecast 10/2

Nelson's forecast includes drier weather coming

Posted: Oct 2, 2019 9:32 PM
Updated: Oct 2, 2019 9:32 PM
Chris Nelson

lows will linger in the 50s the rest of wednesday and the remaining two days of the work week. high pressure will begin to nudge into the region. this will bring drier weather until saturday before rain showers return. the temporary dry weather will lead to a very chilly night and morning on friday. expect lows to plummet into the 30s and 40s. after the showers move out on saturday, another round of dry weather is forecasted for the end of the weekend and most of next week. tonight: rain showers possible lows: low 50s winds: e 5á10 mph tomorrow: decreasing clouds highs: low 50s winds: nw 8á18 mph tomorrow night: partly cloudy today is national coffee with a cop day, and rochester
Mason City
Overcast
54° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 54°
Albert Lea
Overcast
52° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 52°
Austin
Overcast
54° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 54°
Charles City
Overcast
55° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 55°
Rochester
Overcast
50° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 50°
