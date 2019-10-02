Speech to Text for Coffee with a Cop Day

residents are celebrating by... well, having coffee with a cop! rochester's finest spent the morning having conversations and connecting with the community on a personal basis. police say building relationships is key to protecting and serving the "i think it's a commitment of ours to meet people before they need us because when you know somebody there's more trust there,its easier to get through hard times, and it's much easier in this profession to work in a community that supports you." the rochester police department says it continues to do community engagement activities as the city grows.