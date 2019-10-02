Speech to Text for Fire Department smokes out breast cancer

roughly one in eight women in the united states will develop beast cancer over the course of her lifetime. now, the rochester fire department is doing its part in supporting the breast cancer community. kimt news 3's brooke mckivergan joins us live now, brooke? live george, october is breast cancer awareness month and the rochester fire department created these sweatshirts and other shirts to donate funds to the join the journey organization in rochester. and to say that survivors are thankful would be an understatemen t. all october, you may see members of the rochester fire department wearing these navy shirts "to help support and raise awareness for breast cancer." they'll be selling the shirts to raise money for an organization in rochester called join the journey, which provides information and support to newly diagnosed breast cancer patients as well as survivors. karla and sue are survivors. "both times that i was diagnosed, i was terrified, and i was desperate, and i felt more alone than i have ever felt in my entire life." now, sue helps newly diagnosed women see that there can be light at the end of the tunnel. and both women hope to educate the community as they continue their own journeys. "i think it's easy as women to put off getting that annual mammogram, they aren't fun. they can be pretty uncomfortable but they are life saving and i think it's important too with this month of heightened awareness and screenings, that people realize that you can have breast cancer and live through it!" while it's a hard road to travel, sue and karla say it led them to each otheráand a new outlook on life. <"i've learned that money isn't everything. it's really about relationships and having fun and doing things with people like sue! yeah and i try to do something that gives me joy every day."> the sweatshirts will be sold first to city employees and then to the publicáso be sure to keep up with the fire departments social media to find out when you can buy one. live in rochester, brooke mckivergan kimt news 3. thanks, brooke. for more information about join the journey, head to our website kimt.com and we'll have a link for you there.