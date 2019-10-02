Speech to Text for Rochester Affordable Housing Waiting List

we're continuing our coverage of an ongoing issue in our area á affordable housing. a waiting list is opening up in olmsted county. kimt news 3's annalise johnson joins us live. annalise á what can you tell us? george á today through october 8th á people can apply to be added to the olmsted county housing and redevelopment authority's section 8 housing voucher waiting list. 500 names will be randomly selected to get on the list. loreal nathaniel lives at the bear creek church campus á where she pays roughly 70 percent of market rate. it's one of the rare affordable housing options in the city. she says she can imagine there are many other people struggling in rochester to find housing. she remembers how difficult it was for her family to move to rochester from michigan. "when we first moved here, they gave us kind of a hard time trying to find housing in our range. with us starting from scratch. that was really discouraging. i think there has to be a lot more people like us struggling to find a placement." preference for the housing voucher waiting list will be given to people who are olmsted county residents á who work at least 20 hours a week or work for olmsted county á attend postá secondary education full time á are elderly or disabled á or are homeless. george. thank you annalise. we'll post the link to the application on our website at kimt dot com.