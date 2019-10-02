Speech to Text for Healthiest State Walk

smart devices and get outside to play can be a challenge. iowa's lieutenant governor, adam gregg, wants to send a message that good habits start young. live kimt news 3's nick kruszalnicki is live in mason city to tell us about the lieutenant governor's visit. nick? george á across iowa, schools, businesses and other organizations are taking part in the healthiest state walk. the walk is promoting living a healthy lifestyle by exercising for at least 30 minutes a day. the lieutenant governor wants kids to get in the habit of taking care of themselves. "one of the ways that we are doing that today is by celebrating healthiest state month, is to get out the message of awareness. to get out, get our exercise every day, make healthy choices when you have that opportunity." lieutenant governor adam gregg visited harding elementary school in mason city to show kids it's easy to get off the couch and get active. while the school was planning to walk around the track, the rain kept everyone inside, but they didn't let that stop them from getting a little exercise. fourth grader magalli gonzalez says she sees how important it is for kids to get in the habit of exercising now while they are young. "and when you get older, you know, like it's good for you. you're healthy and you eat good, all that stuff. it helps you stay healthy. it helps your doctor visits to get better and so you don't have to today's healthiest state walk is part of the larger healthiest state initiative. the goal of the campaign is to make iowa the healthiest state in the nation. according to the united health foundation, hawaii ranks number one. live in mason city, nick kruszalnicki, kimt news 3. thanks nick. after stopping in mason city, lieutenant governor gregg headed to hancock county to take part in a healthiest state walk there.