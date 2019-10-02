Speech to Text for Possabilities Awards Banquet

october is national disabilities employment awareness month... a time to celebrate hard workers and the local businesses that hire people with disabilities. to recognize that á possabilities held its 24th annual possabilities employment award banquet in rochester. chelsey is one of today's award recipients. she won a judy and jim sloan explorer award á which goes to people with a disability who have advanced in their work while at possiabilities. chelsey works in the walmart meat department. xxx meeting new friends, learning new things, working with chad especially, he's like one of the best ones to work with, i've been there for 9 years so i'm very proud about that possabilities works with roughly 100 businesses to support 140 participants. all participants earn at