Speech to Text for Affordable Housing Vouchers

joining us for kimt news 3 at five. i'm amy fleming. and i'm george mallet. first tonight á we're continuing our coverage of a commodity in high demand in our area á affordable housing. starting today á for a limited time á people in need of a lowá cost place to live in olmsted county can apply to get on a waiting list. kimt news 3's annalise johnson joins us live now with the details. annalise? xxx amy á george á from today until october 8th á people can apply online to be added to the olmsted county housing and development authority's section 8 housing voucher waiting list. 500 names will be randomly selected to get on the list. xxx "to have affordable housing, social workers that can connect you to it, those kind of local resources that don't have to come from family or friends, those are the kinds of things that can help people like us to feel at home and to not start at square one and stay at square one." "in rochester with the housing market the way it is at a more median household income level its just hard to find housing that's affordable so living here and finding affordable housing meant that we can stay in rochester and continue to work at the jobs we're at otherwise we'd be forced to leave for sure." these two women live in affordable housing on the bear creek church campus, paying just 70 percent of the usual market rate. the campus is one of the rare affordable housing options in rochester. with no end to rochester's affordable housing shortage in sight á being able to secure a home in their budget has made a big difference in their lives. "there's a housing crisis and you know that doesn't really help people who need it and we can't expect them to be able to help everyone, but for the people who are making the phone calls, are taking the notions to do the best we can, we need someone to be able to meet us halfway when we can't do it on our own." to get on olmsted county's waiting list á you must apply online. any device with internet access á such as a phone á tablet á or computer will work. live in rochester annalise johnson kimt news 3.//// thank you annalise. preference for the housing voucher waiting list will be given to people who are olmsted county residents á who work at least 20 hours a week or work for olmsted county á attend postá secondary education full time á are elderly or disabled á or are