Speech to Text for Building a Beloved Community

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

afternoon students at riverland college held interactive storytelling sessions to open up the conversation about diveristy. kimt news three maleeha kamal was at this event. she joins us live with what she learned.xxx amy and raquel á the hour long session was geared to help students rethink how they see diversity in themselves and their community. i spoke with one student who says events like these not only enrich our lives but helps welcome those new to the area.xxx oballa oballa is studying social work at riverland community college. the ethiopian native moved to the us in 20á 13. he says he wanted to learned the culture and got involved in many diffferent activities. he went on to serve as student president for the college. he says events like this are welcoming and make an impact. "a kid like me from africa. i define how my culture is and then from there we are learning from ourselves. we are learning how we are going to put all of those different cultures together and live together and also see humanity in ourselves."/// about two dozen people came out to this event. live in austin maleeha kamal kimt news 3./// thanks maleeha. the event was put together by the student senate at riverland community college./// if you've