Speech to Text for State lawmakers are touring the Austin Waste Treatment Plant

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

the problem./// state lawmakers made a stop in austin today to get a tour of the waste water treatment plant. the city is looking to make some update to the facility. this is part of a three day tour taking place across the state. kimt news three's maleeha kamal was at the tour and has the details. maleeha?xxx amy and raquel á earlier this morning people got a tour of the waste water treatment plant and a presentation for the capital investment environment legislative tour. according to city leaders á the plant needs to be updated for a variety of reasons. one is to keep phosphrous levels down.xxx state presenatives gathered at the city's waste water treatment plant to hear how the facility is doing. one by one city leaders gave presenations. according to the city engineer... austin has the highest phosphrous levels in the state of minnesota. the phosphrous in the water ends up in iowa. plant superintenden t chad heard says the high levels of phosphrous has the potential to create problems for marine life. "it just starves them out. it consumes oxygen in the water which the fish and aquatic life need. cedar river eventually goes down to the gulf of mexico we are the head of the cedar river here in austin."/// in order to bring these levels down the city proposed making changes to the facility and gave numbers on how this would affect residents. currently, residents pay $35 user rate fee... with a state requested bond that rate would go up to roughly $49... and without funding that number goes to roughly $52. live in austin maleeha kamal kimt news three./// thanks maleeha. the changes to the facility would mean a 77 percent reduction in phosphorus./// the