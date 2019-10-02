Speech to Text for Rochester Repertory Theatre presents "Miss Holmes"

most people are somewhat familiar with sherlock holmes á the fictional private detective created by author sir arthur conan doyle. over the years the stories of sherlock holmes á and his friend and assistant doctor watson have been adapted for the silver screen á the táv screen á and the stage. this week á a very unique take on the classic story is hitting the stage at the rochester repertory theatre. i am in the play á called "miss holmes" á so i took my camera to rehearsal to give you a sneak peak.xxx "right then, give me a minute. right i'll be in the front room then." it's a classic story á with a twist. "i'd seen a performance a couple years ago where sherlock and watson were played by women, but they were being the men. and i thought there has to be a way for women to play that part. and then doing my research, i found miss holmes." "who are you? i am sherlock holmes. doctor watson and i... no no no no no." that's right á sherlock holmes and doctor watson á are (women. "it's very freeing in a way, because i'm doing it as a woman, i don't think a lot of people are putting the exact same expectations on me as any guy who has to play the role. but at the same time there are still some things that are very iconically sherlock that you have to make sure are in there. like super very clever, not very socially adept. so i'm trying to play it like she knows what's expected of her socially but only uses it when it's convenient and says pfff the rest of the time, haha." "why don't you ask that insepctor lastrade. that is exactly what i intend to do. you know i was being facetious just then. that does not negate the validity of your suggestion." "i was so excited when i heard that they were going to do this show this season. and that the characters have kind of that gender twist. so to have this opportunity has been really phenomenal." along with holmes and watson á there are lots of other key players in this adventure á including doctor elizabeth garrett anderson á played by... me. "thank you miss holmes, but i refrain from masticating stationary. and i'm sure i could not identify the taste of eucalyptus anyway." there's suspense á "there is always room for more." romance á "will you marry me?" and even a little humor á "i never make jokes." all with an important message underneath. "that women can be smart and strong and beautiful. and encourage themselves and their friends and their sisters to do that, to not be afraid to be the thing that makes them unique." "sherlock? yes watson á the game is afoot!"/// the game is afoot á starting this friday. opening night is actually already sold out á but you have plenty of other chances to come see miss holmes. we have nine shows through october 20th. tickets are 23 dollars á but there are discounts for students á seniors á military members á and other groups. for more information á or to buy tickets á just head over to kimt dot com and look for this story under local news.///