Speech to Text for Walk and Bike to School Day

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

walk and bike to school day. it celebrates students who are taking an active route to class á and starting their day with physical activity. twenty elementary schools in olmsted county are marking the day á by encouraging (all students to walk or bike to class. i stopped by gage elementary school in rochester this morning to find out why this is so important.xxx this is how marcellus khem gets to his third grade classroom every day. "i walk to school." on international walk and bike to school day á other students are encouraged to follow in marcellus's footsteps. "this is a day when kids that don't normally walk and bike might give it a chance." a way to start their day off on the right foot. "it helps them get to school active ready to learn, focused in the classrooms. it really helps with test performance as well as getting kids to arrive on time and arrive every day." as the students take steps toward a healthier future á "good job, good job." they're greeted by some familiar faces. "i come almost every year to celebrate this day with the kids make sure that they are getting their exercise. it's about health and it's about community á walking to school together." and that's exactly why marcellus looks forward to his daily walk to and from school. "when i walk when school ends, people, my friends walk with me.///