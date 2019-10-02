Speech to Text for Life changing trip for Rochester teen

a deer. new on db new on daybreaká a rochester teen with a rare health condition is getting the trip of a lifetime this morning..and actually just took off on a plane for it out of rását a few minutes ago. kimt news three's annalisa pardo spoke with the family at the airport just a couple hours ago about what this trip means to them, and now joins tyler, arielle, this is jacob hanson, and he is the teen getting this wonderful trip. i just got back from the airport not too long ago, and the whole family is excited, especially jacob... since this is actually his first time on an airplane! jacob lives with a rare cardiovascula r disease.... that gives him some physical limitations like getting tired out quickly. at just fifteen years old he's had to get three heart surgeries , among many others not for the heart. thanks to an organization called "kids dreams come true," jacob and his family gets to go on a trip to san diego for almost a week. jacob tells us why this surprise trip means so much we don't get the chance to travel as much as maybe we could have with all the medical stuff, it really is a good break from reality. and a member from the organization "kids dreams come true" was also at the airport send off with me. and she tells me thanks to a lot of donations, they have money to spend. so if you know a kid or family in a similar situation, you can refer them to the organization to maybe get a surprise trip like this. we'll