Speech to Text for Chatfield downs Rushford-Peterson 3-1

the chosen valley, chatfield hosts rushford peterson and this crowd was electric.. listen to the sound as carlie berge gets the kill. then it's zayda priebe's turn she sends this into the hardwood... gophers win the first set. ráp looking for some offense... they're down in the second set but lakyn rasmussen floats it into the right spot for the trojans point. but then chatfield would counter with this block from priebe as the gophers win it three to one.///