Chatfield downs Rushford-Peterson 3-1

The Gophers used an electric crowd to propel them to victory.

Posted: Oct 1, 2019 10:55 PM
Updated: Oct 1, 2019 10:55 PM
Posted By: Zach Gilleland

Speech to Text for Chatfield downs Rushford-Peterson 3-1

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

the chosen valley, chatfield hosts rushford peterson and this crowd was electric.. listen to the sound as carlie berge gets the kill. then it's zayda priebe's turn she sends this into the hardwood... gophers win the first set. ráp looking for some offense... they're down in the second set but lakyn rasmussen floats it into the right spot for the trojans point. but then chatfield would counter with this block from priebe as the gophers win it three to one.///
