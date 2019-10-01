Speech to Text for Schaeffer Academy holds off Randolph

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

none. across town á schaeffer academy hosting randolph. first set á grace larson wastes no time getting the lions going with a kill. and they'd keep going á gabrielle miller this time á putting a dent in the floor. but the rockets would respond á megan erickson á right place á right time for the block. how about this play a great dig to keep the play alive and the pass over to miller for the lineshot kill. schaeffer goes on to win á three to one.///