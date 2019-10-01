Speech to Text for St. Charles sneaks past Cotter 3-2

to saint charles where the saints are hosting winona cotter. first set á ramblers anna morgan sends it back down for the rejection. then it's the saints turn.. the set to lindsey root who cranks this ball past the defense as the orange and black get the point. this was a competitive game throughout... cotter's ceili desmaris just keeps it in bounds as the ramblers win the first set. st. charles though á lays down the boomer from root.. and the saints win three to two./// in