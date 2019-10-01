Clear

JM sweeps Red Wing

JM sweeps Red Wing

Posted: Oct 1, 2019 10:50 PM
Updated: Oct 1, 2019 10:50 PM
Posted By: Kaleb Gillock

let's get right to the highlights. john marshall playing host to red wing tonight. third and final set á kaitlyn steffes launches one to the wingers that's shanked for the kill. but the purple responds á madison castner for the off the block for the point. but let's hear how the rockets feel.... (nat sound). steffes doing what she can to support that belief á with the ace and moments later another kill. john marshall sweeps red wing á three sets
