Two shootings inside of a week in Mason City

developing story a developing story out of mason city tonight... within a week, there have been two shootings in the city and police are still investigating what happened in both cases. kimt news 3's nick kruszalnicki is live in mason city with the latest, nick? george á the first shooting happened on september 21st and the lastest shooting happened just on saturday. the mason city police department has served several search warrants in both cases but there is still plenty of investigating left to be done.xxx "the community should rest easy in those terms. you know, this isn't a place where stranger shootings and things like that happen. the parties involved in these are known to one another and we're going to continue investigating and get to the bottom of it." mason city police chief jeff brinkley says the shootings on both september 21st and september 28th involved known members of the river city's criminal element and were not the result of random violence. nobody was hurt in either shooting. "i think it's not uncommon in criminal shootings like this for people not to get hit by bullets. depending on the proximity from one party to the other," he says it is important for the community to be the eyes and ears of the police department and report anything suspicious. the tips police get from the public can really make or break a case. "the one, in particular, on september 21st, really boiled down to neighborhood response by people that heard it and some good police work that really allowed the information known to them about people in the area to identify some involved parties in the shooting." chief brinkley also says despite two shootings in such a short period of time, mason city is still a safe place to live. "you're not in danger in mason city, unless you are on the fringes of criminal activity. and there is activity that goes along with crime and those that are involved in it that results in in the september 21st shooting, the search warrants turned up drugs, guns, ammunition, and spent shell casings. four arrests were made in connection to those searches. live in mason city, nick kruszalnicki, kimt news 3. thanks nick. if anyone has more information on either incident á you're asked to contact mason city