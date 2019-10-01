Speech to Text for Get your Real ID

police./// a year may seem like a long time á but it goes by before you know it. and if you're planning on flying anywhere on or after this day next year á you'll need to make sure you have the right identification. beginning october first 2020 á every air traveler 18 and older will need a real idá compliant driver's license or another acceptable form of id to fly in the country. that means your regular old drivers license won't cut it. the realáiád cards are marked with a star in the upper section... we met a couple of travelers at rochester international airport who say despite the extra work á it's a good "i don't think it's inconvenient at all. it's a safety issue, they probably should have did it a long time ago." if you aren't sure how to obtain a real id compliant card... contact your state driver's license agency. a juvenile is now facing charges after authorities say they made a threat with a firearm. it happened monday á against the osage community school district. according to police á the threat was made by a high school student and that juvenile will likely be suspended. the person who allegedly made the threat was taken into custody and placed into a detention center. this is the second threat to the osage community school the road to success starts early. that's why a southern minnesota program is making sure the youth in our community have everything they need á from cradle to career. we'll tell you how they do it./// and secretary of state mike pompeo lashes out at house