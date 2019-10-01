Speech to Text for New Americans Academy

moving to a new country comes with a lot of challengesááá included in thatááá learning the laws of the land. that's why rochester police and the olmsted county sheriff's office are working with local organizations to create the "new americans academy." kimt news 3's isabella basco joins us live from the olmsted county government center to explain. isabella? live george.. police chief jim franklin shared a story tonight á about how he met an immigrant last week who got a parking ticket and didn't know what to do next. franklin cites it as just one reason why this new americans academy is so needed in our community.xxx 7 immigrants with 7 different stories á all at the academy to learn from law enforcement. lessons á ranging from their tools. "we do have a set of handcuffs that we carry on us as well, some of us have 2, cause they get into more trouble than i do... i have one." to their structure. "the sheriff's office is going to have a chance, they are going to come up here also and share with you how their organization is broken down as well and they have other areas of responsibility." this exercise aims to eliminate any misconception s people might have about the men and women who serve. "i understand there may be some fear within particular communities and that's not good for our public safety picture." elijah ogao came to the uás from kenya 6 years ago. he thinks the lessons shared here are important. "i've seen how immigrants don't relate well with law enforcement because of the fear of how things happen and even the communication, the barriers that are there." barriers, though, that can be broken down with understanding. "we want to make sure they do understand their rights and that law enforcement is here to so chief jim franklin also gave a challenge to the students at his class tonight to bring a friend next time. they hope to fill the classroom with more people by the end of the academy. live in rochester... ib... kimt news 3. /// thank you isabella. the next class is