Speech to Text for Chris' PM Weather Forecast

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

flash flood watch remains in play until wednesday morning. we could see three more waves of rain before all said and done: lingering rain showers the rest of tuesday, more into the overnight and early wednesday, and once again into wednesday late. the heaviest rainfall will take place in north iowa and east with an additional 1"á2", at least. highs with the rain will stay in the 50s for highs and lows into thursday. as the low clears and heads east, temperatures won't budge much for highs and lows will fall into the upper 30s by friday morning. watch for frost possibilities north of the viewing area. after a batch of showers on saturday, it looks dry again for the end of the weekend and into next week. daytime temperatures will be fallá like around 60. tonight: showers likely, heavy at times lows: low 50s winds: ne 10á15 tomorrow: showers possible, then cloudy highs: mid 50s winds: ne 5á10 tomorrow night: showers likely thanks chris.///