Cradle to Career

A new organization is helping students and families prepare the next workforce.

Posted: Oct 1, 2019 6:38 PM
Updated: Oct 1, 2019 6:38 PM
Posted By: Alex Sina

a fledgling rochester organization is aiming to make sure every child is successful as they grow. kimt news 3's brooke mckivergan went to a fall convening for the organization, and she joins us now. brooke? george, the organization is called cradle to career. basically, it's a network of public, private, and independent organizations who make sure the children in rochester have a clear path to economic prosperity. "when i think about my kids, i have two boys who come from a pretty stable household. what happens to our kids who don't?" that's where cradle 2 career steps in. they're pretty much the glue in the community that brings together all different networks who work with children. they help those organizations to share and align their data. today is all about different networks breaking out into groups to figure out how they can all work towards the same goal, ensuring success for the kidsáfrom the cradle until they're moving into their careers.xxx/// cradle to career is always looking for more partners, and investors in the rochester community. thanks brooke. for a link to their website, head to kimt dot com and we'll have information for you there.
