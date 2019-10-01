Speech to Text for Golden Apple award

it's time now to recognize a teacher who goes above and beyond to show his students he cares by making math fun. kimt news 3's annalise johnson introduces us to this week's kimt news 3 golden apple award recipient. stinger he's a teacher who makes even the most difficult of equations interesting and fun. let's go inside and congratulate this week's golden apple award winner, mr. howe." century high school student nicholas molitor nominated mr. howe and surprised him during class with his kimt news 3 golden apple award. "he's very nice. he understands people a lot and he helps students through their issues. he tries to make our day better to simply make us smile. a few weeks ago he wrote a math problem on the board completely upside down. precalculus so the problem was super long and it was hilarious. he even hung up posters all over school asking other students to nominate him too. "i was really surprised. i didn't know i'd been nominated or anything. it's a great honor to be nominated by a student and be recognized for the efforts that you put in, but completely unexpected." mr. howe's impact reaches well beyond math class. "he's made my school career a lot better. he's made me enjoy school a lot better. things i've gone through, he's been there, not personally for me but in a way there for me because he's made one of the hardest classes i could take better." mr. howe says he does his best to ease students anxieties about mathematics and help them understand in a fun way. his true passion is helping students succeed. "i just have a passion for helping people. if i wasn't doing this, i'd be doing something else in the community to help people whether that be in healthcare or whatever. the true passion i have isn't really the mathematics, it's helping other people out." in rochester annalise johnson kimt news 3. congratulatio ns mr. howe. if you'd like to nominate your teacher á head to kimt dot com and click on golden apple under our community tab.