Speech to Text for Golf-Ball-Sized Hail in North IA

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

bits of hail and i go 'hmmm, i think we're getting some hail. and the next thing i know it's really coming down." cathy diercks (dieráicks) got quite a show while she was having her morning coffee. she is in swaledale visiting her sister when their quiet morning ritual was interrupted by a quick hailstorm. diercks says she can't find any damage to her car, but a neighbor had a lawn ornament that was shattered by the hail. after a morning of excitement, diercks says she hopes the severe weather is done for a while. "well i hope we don't have any more, but it sounds like we're getting some more. hopefully the farmer's crops are ok." on my way into town, i didn't see any corn stalks that were broken by the hail, and around town, it seems like there was almost no damage. live in swaledale, nick kruszalnicki, kimt news 3. thank you nick. hopefully cathy's morning coffee is a little quieter tomorrow!///