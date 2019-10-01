Speech to Text for Salvation Army Helping the Rochester Community

army may have closed its store doors in the med city last week... but they're still serving rochester residents in need. the salvation army still serves the community in countless ways. they offer food shelves, social services, an adult day program, health clinics, even spiritual services and much more. not to mention seasonal efforts like this month's coat drive, and of course the red kettle "we really just want people to know that all of this is still here all of this will still continue to take place even without a store in town, all of this will still be able to be sustained and maintained, all of these services are still going to be available to people so it's important that this community be aware and just know that we're not going anywhere." the salvation army is looking for its next store location in the