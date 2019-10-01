Speech to Text for MN Manufacturing Week

today marks the start of manufacturing week in minnesota. to learn more about the industry á more than 500 high school and college students in southeastern minnesota will be touring local manufacturing companies this week. kimt news 3's annalise johnson went on one of those tours in rochester today. she joins us live now with more á annalise? amy á a group of students toured domaille engineering in rochester this morning. domaille manufactures for the aerospace á defense á and telecommunica tions industries and provides fiber optic equipment. xxx "my wish for you today is to take something away from your tour here that's of value to you as you make decisions for your future" tim kanne and dean krueger both started their career with a two year degree... they eventually got more education and are now president and ceo and vice president of business development for domaille engineering. "you can have a very lucrative career in manufacturing without the student debt and still get to the same place. its just a different path." "finding skilled folks has been a challenge. for some time now, a 4 year degree has been the preferred route for a lot of guidance counselors to steer students. we're hoping folks will see there's another path here and maybe a 2 year technical degree can fill some of their needs." a national workforce shortage and student loan debt are just two issues manufacturing businesses and students are facing. manufacturing week opens young people's eyes to another option á a career in manufacturing that likely requires less than a four year degree. "its important in my world with economic development, we're trying to help businesses like domaille grow and expand and be successful. to do that they need workforce. they need employees. we also look for new opportunities to locate businesses here and when they're looking around and you don't have a workforce, that's a problem." "manufacturin g is actually pretty exciting. there's a lot of technology at play here in what we do on a daily basis and i think that plays a big role in terms of future employment choices for some of these kids as well. i mean the path to employment in this kind of industry is pretty widely varied. it could be a formal 4 year degree, a 2 year technical degree, there's even some starting out roles that we have for people straight out of high school." this is the second year the rochester area economic development has taken area students on these tours. manufacturing pays an average annual wage of more than 60á thousand dollars... that's 17 percent higher than minnesota's overall average wage. live in rochester annalise johnson kimt news 3. thank you annalise. more students will be visiting companies tomorrow and thursday. students from 15 schools will learn about 30 companies.///