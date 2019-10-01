Speech to Text for Arts Elevated

the rochester international airport is looking to improve the experience for its passengers. to do that á they're looking to add some flare to the inside of the terminal with art. káiámát news three's jeremiah wilcox joins us live at the rochester airport with the call for local artists.xxx live vo:people from all over the world fly into rochester for treatment at mayo clinic. that's why the rochster international airport is launching a new art program... called "arts elevated." sot: we're really excited to bring some new life into the terminal building by showcasing local and regional artists. vo:they're looking for a variety of two demisional art work that will add excitement to the blank walls. it can be a conversation starter for passengers including dave and vicki keyseráwho made the trip to the medácity all the way from grand rapids michigan. sot: coming to the airport and they have time on their hands go around and look at your art it's a nice thing to do. /// the art showcased here in the airport will rotate every 6 months. the first installation of artwork will be displayed here in the airport in january 20á20. live in rochesterá jeremiah wilcox kimt news 3./// thank you jeremiah. you can submit your art starting today until november 30th. head to káiámátá dotácom to find find the link to learn how to submit your work./// a school