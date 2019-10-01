Speech to Text for New entrepreneurship program in Rochester

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

it's a new program that aims to ignite students' passion to grow their ideas about creating a business. it's called incubatorá and it's a national program that's planting roots in rochester. live káiámát news three's jeremiah wilcox joins us live downtown outside of the new space... jeremiah?xxx that's right amy... this building right here stands out... look at the color. the bright building right here in the heart of the med city is a new entrepreneurs hip program called incubator. where it looks to nuture the next great startup idea.xxx in the bussling downtown rochester.this bright building will serve as a place for the leaders of tomorrow to get inspired. incubatoráedu is a (new entrepreship program... that's teaching highschool students to think outside the box. sot: it's really a lot of just the solution thinking, so i always tell the students is instead of seeing the problem and is complaining about it to your friends. it's finding a problem and trying to find a solution of it. vo:michael hutchins is the business teacherá educating junior and seniors at rpsá the world of entreprenursh ip. the new open space is create to spark collaboration on ideas. students will also get expert training and advice from local business men and women... to fully develop their own product or service. hutchins says this is a life changing opportunity. sot: we talk about it a lot you know authentic learning and this is as authentic as you can get. instead of the like pretending to be able to make these things and pretending to market and pretending to sell it. actually giving them the opportunity to students are already pitching and working on ideas. micheal says some students are looking at ways to create a sustainable community and also creating toys for pets with anixety. so really interested in seeing what these young minds come up with. live in rochesterá jeremiah wilcox kimt news 3./// thank you jeremiah, at the end of the school year students will pitch their idea. think mutual bank donated 16áthousand dollars that will help fund the winning idea get