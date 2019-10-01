Speech to Text for Med City Seltzer

heard of white claw á truly á pressed. no matter which one is your favorite hard seltzer are very popular right now. now á there's a (local option á brewed right here in rochester. i'm a big fan of hard seltzers á so i had to stop by kinney creek brewery today to find out more.xxx "nats" "people are looking are looking for something that is not as heavy and a little more of an every day drink." (nats) that's why donovan seitz is adding these to the menu at kinney creek brewery. "so the hard seltzer is five percent alcohol, it's gluten free, vegan friendly, all natural flavors." from rootbeer to key lime to wild berry, there are 11 different flavors to choose from." "so everything we make is coming out of these vessels." all brewed right here á in the med city. so will the med city seltzer be as popular as some of the mass produced varities á like white claw or truly? "i think it's gonna be an animal. it's something that you know we want to introduce into the taproom so we get our feet on the ground. we don't have any off sale right away but we're gonna branch into that."/// they also plan on eventually bringing the med city selzter to local bars and restaurants./// october