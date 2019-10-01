Speech to Text for Sara's Daybreak Forecast - Tuesday

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

welcome back... it's xx:xx on this tuesday morning. let's check in now with storm team 3 meteorologist sara knox for a check of today's weather forecast... the national weather service has issued a flash flood watch starting tuesday for the entire area due to a prolonged period of showers and storms, some producing heavy precipitation. starting today, rain chances remain near constant with some areas looking to receive an additional 1á2" of new rainfall through wednesday. along with the excessive rainfall, temperatures will be steadily falling through the day. highs today will struggle to break out of the 50s during what's usually the warmest part of the day. winds will remain somewhat breezy, especially across north iowa, gusting around 20 mph. showers continue tonight and into wednesday with skies beginning to dry out wednesday pm. by thursday, temps look to slowly begin to recover with sunshine returning for portions of friday. our next round of rain looks to head in saturday, when temps return to the 60s. today: showers & storms likely highs: low 60s and falling winds: nne 10á 15, gusts near 20 mph tonight: showers lows: near 50 winds: ne 5á15 mph wednesday: scattered showers/cloud y