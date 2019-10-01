Speech to Text for Cheerleading Showing their spirit

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

team "shining stars" are looking to bring the high energy of competitve cheerleading to people with cognitive disorders-to show their spirit is just like any others.xxx accessible cheer team-mpkg-1 lowerthird2line:shining stars cheer team seeks athletes rochester, mn it's a unique team that started 13 years ago. the rochester shining stars became the first adaptive competetion cheer team in minnesota. what's unique about the group-members all have a cognitive disorder. karen meyer is the coordinator for the team. she tells me she doesn't look at them as if they have a disability and each person has the potential to be a shining star. she's looking for people ages 10-21 who are excited to flip, tumble and cheer and show off their spirit. accessible cheer team-mpkg-3 sot: people see oh my goodness. what an exceptional group of people. they're good will ambassadors for people who are unique and exceptional so it helps them to build relationships with their peers in the community. / immigration meeting-ltag-2 try outs will take place here at john marshall from 6-7pm in the all purpose room- this wednesday. the cost is free and you don't have to be from rochester to join...all you have to do is bring you enthuaism. live in rochester jeremiah wilcox kimt news three. / thank you jeremiah, you must pre- register to try out. accessible cheer team-tag-2 head to k-i-m-t- dot-com - we've posted the registration link along with this story under local news. / financial help