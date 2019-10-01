Clear
SEVERE WX : Flash Flood Watch View Alerts

Cheerleading Showing their spirit

It's a local group looking to empower people

Posted: Oct 1, 2019 12:12 AM
Updated: Oct 1, 2019 12:12 AM
Posted By: Jeremiah Wilcox

Speech to Text for Cheerleading Showing their spirit

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

team "shining stars" are looking to bring the high energy of competitve cheerleading to people with cognitive disorders-to show their spirit is just like any others.xxx accessible cheer team-mpkg-1 lowerthird2line:shining stars cheer team seeks athletes rochester, mn it's a unique team that started 13 years ago. the rochester shining stars became the first adaptive competetion cheer team in minnesota. what's unique about the group-members all have a cognitive disorder. karen meyer is the coordinator for the team. she tells me she doesn't look at them as if they have a disability and each person has the potential to be a shining star. she's looking for people ages 10-21 who are excited to flip, tumble and cheer and show off their spirit. accessible cheer team-mpkg-3 sot: people see oh my goodness. what an exceptional group of people. they're good will ambassadors for people who are unique and exceptional so it helps them to build relationships with their peers in the community. / immigration meeting-ltag-2 try outs will take place here at john marshall from 6-7pm in the all purpose room- this wednesday. the cost is free and you don't have to be from rochester to join...all you have to do is bring you enthuaism. live in rochester jeremiah wilcox kimt news three. / thank you jeremiah, you must pre- register to try out. accessible cheer team-tag-2 head to k-i-m-t- dot-com - we've posted the registration link along with this story under local news. / financial help
Mason City
Overcast
76° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 76°
Albert Lea
Overcast
66° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 66°
Austin
Broken Clouds
72° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 72°
Charles City
Scattered Clouds
73° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 73°
Rochester
Scattered Clouds
70° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 70°
A massive warm up is on the way before a quick cool down
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Cheerleading Showing their spirit

Image

Mabel-Canton's Morken notches 700th career win

Image

PM weather forecast Nelson

Image

Lourdes girls soccer defeats Kasson-Mantorville in rain-shortened game

Image

Dover-Eyota soars past Caledonia

Image

Talking affordable housing

Image

Stewartville public schools seeking levy

Image

Beating September Heat

Image

Affordable Housing Campus Road Repairs

Image

Future of West Court

Community Events