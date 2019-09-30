Clear
SEVERE WX : Flash Flood Watch View Alerts

Mabel-Canton's Morken notches 700th career win

The Hall of Famer adds another milestone to his resume.

Posted: Sep 30, 2019 10:56 PM
Updated: Sep 30, 2019 10:56 PM
Posted By: Zach Gilleland

Speech to Text for Mabel-Canton's Morken notches 700th career win

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

no other volleyball team in the area has been more consistent than mabelá canton. with 22 consecutive conference championships, the cougars are nearly unstoppable. the head man in charge of mabelácanton received another accolade this past weekend. hall of fame coach lonnie morken earned his 700th career win in a tournament in decorah and said that he couldn't have done it without the support of his players and the community.xx "i just wanted to get us to play competitive volleyball and turn the program around, get than mabelá canton. with 22 consecutive conference championships, the cougars are nearly unstoppable. the head man in charge of mabelácanton received another accolade this past weekend. hall of fame coach lonnie morken earned his 700th career win in
Mason City
Overcast
76° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 76°
Albert Lea
Overcast
66° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 66°
Austin
Broken Clouds
72° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 72°
Charles City
Scattered Clouds
73° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 73°
Rochester
Scattered Clouds
70° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 70°
A massive warm up is on the way before a quick cool down
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Cheerleading Showing their spirit

Image

Mabel-Canton's Morken notches 700th career win

Image

PM weather forecast Nelson

Image

Lourdes girls soccer defeats Kasson-Mantorville in rain-shortened game

Image

Dover-Eyota soars past Caledonia

Image

Talking affordable housing

Image

Stewartville public schools seeking levy

Image

Beating September Heat

Image

Affordable Housing Campus Road Repairs

Image

Future of West Court

Community Events