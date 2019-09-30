Speech to Text for Mabel-Canton's Morken notches 700th career win

no other volleyball team in the area has been more consistent than mabel canton. with 22 consecutive conference championships, the cougars are nearly unstoppable. the head man in charge of mabel canton received another accolade this past weekend. hall of fame coach lonnie morken earned his 700th career win in a tournament in decorah and said that he couldn't have done it without the support of his players and the community. "i just wanted to get us to play competitive volleyball and turn the program around,