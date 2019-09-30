Speech to Text for PM weather forecast Nelson

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

i'm joined by kimt stormteam three chief meteorologist chris nelson. / weather-main-3 a wet and stormy weather pattern takes shape early this week. stalled out front along with a slow- moving low pressure system will usher in the threat for storms later tonight, and several batches of rain will be likely into wednesday. steamy and warm day is expected on monday as highs crank back into the 80s for maybe the final time of the season. dew points in large will jump into the upper 60s and lower 70s. this will set the stage for a few stronger storms to develop later this evening and tonight; a few storms may be stronger. with a southwesterly flow, the front will be almost holding stationary for tuesday as more rain and storms get triggered with heavy rainfall and flooding possible. the national weather service has issued a flash flood watch starting tomorrow for parts of north iowa. rain shuts off by wednesday afternoon and evening with drying taking over as a high pressure system takes over. after today, highs will struggle to make it out of the 50s until the weekend. tonight: rain and storms likely, strong storms possible lows: upper 50s winds: sw 5-15 mph tomorrow: rain and storms with falling temps highs: upper 50s winds: n 7-15 tomorrow night: rain and storms lows: low 50s winds: ne 5-10 thanks chris.