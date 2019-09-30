Speech to Text for Lourdes girls soccer defeats Kasson-Mantorville in rain-shortened game

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

bit of monday night futbolááá not to be confused with monday night football. kimt new three sports director kaleb gillock joins me with highlights. kaleb? we start on the pitch in dodge county where the komets met the eagles. beautiful night for soccer in kasson... first half, alyssa ustby (usábe) gets the shot off but it's called back due to a hand ball. eagles still on the attack... ustby flips it over to bella talbot who slides and chips it over the keeper for the goal... lourdes leads it one to nothing off the foot of talbot. few minutes later.. allison smith is charging down the pitch but her shot is saved by the komets lizzy johnson. final minutes before the halfáá kám is looking for some offense as taylor ludvigsen makes a chase for the ball but it's scooped up by the eagles keeper. lightning would end us early as lourdes wins it one to nothing.