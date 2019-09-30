Clear
SEVERE WX : Flash Flood Watch View Alerts

Lourdes girls soccer defeats Kasson-Mantorville in rain-shortened game

The Eagles continue their tear.

Posted: Sep 30, 2019 10:47 PM
Updated: Sep 30, 2019 10:47 PM
Posted By: Zach Gilleland

Speech to Text for Lourdes girls soccer defeats Kasson-Mantorville in rain-shortened game

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

bit of monday night futbolááá not to be confused with monday night football. kimt new three sports director kaleb gillock joins me with highlights. kaleb? we start on the pitch in dodge county where the komets met the eagles. beautiful night for soccer in kasson... first half, alyssa ustby (usábe) gets the shot off but it's called back due to a hand ball. eagles still on the attack... ustby flips it over to bella talbot who slides and chips it over the keeper for the goal... lourdes leads it one to nothing off the foot of talbot. few minutes later.. allison smith is charging down the pitch but her shot is saved by the komets lizzy johnson. final minutes before the halfáá kám is looking for some offense as taylor ludvigsen makes a chase for the ball but it's scooped up by the eagles keeper. lightning would end us early as lourdes wins it one to nothing.
Mason City
Overcast
76° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 76°
Albert Lea
Overcast
66° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 66°
Austin
Broken Clouds
72° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 72°
Charles City
Scattered Clouds
73° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 73°
Rochester
Scattered Clouds
70° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 70°
A massive warm up is on the way before a quick cool down
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Cheerleading Showing their spirit

Image

Mabel-Canton's Morken notches 700th career win

Image

PM weather forecast Nelson

Image

Lourdes girls soccer defeats Kasson-Mantorville in rain-shortened game

Image

Dover-Eyota soars past Caledonia

Image

Talking affordable housing

Image

Stewartville public schools seeking levy

Image

Beating September Heat

Image

Affordable Housing Campus Road Repairs

Image

Future of West Court

Community Events