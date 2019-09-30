Speech to Text for Dover-Eyota soars past Caledonia

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

and it was senior night for doverá eyota hosting caledonia. we start in the first half á morgan wehseler right to madeline foster who keeps the ball from being netted. wehseler again á just giving foster all she can handle in goal. this time á wehseler with the through kick over to sandra kraling who puches it in to put the eagles up twoá nil. and the eagles take a threeánil win in a lightning shortened game./// hey