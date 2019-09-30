Clear
SEVERE WX : Flash Flood Watch View Alerts

Dover-Eyota soars past Caledonia

Dover-Eyota soars past Caledonia

Posted: Sep 30, 2019 10:46 PM
Updated: Sep 30, 2019 10:46 PM
Posted By: Kaleb Gillock

Speech to Text for Dover-Eyota soars past Caledonia

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

and it was senior night for doverá eyota hosting caledonia. we start in the first half á morgan wehseler right to madeline foster who keeps the ball from being netted. wehseler again á just giving foster all she can handle in goal. this time á wehseler with the through kick over to sandra kraling who puches it in to put the eagles up twoá nil. and the eagles take a threeánil win in a lightning shortened game./// hey
Mason City
Overcast
76° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 76°
Albert Lea
Overcast
66° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 66°
Austin
Broken Clouds
72° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 72°
Charles City
Scattered Clouds
73° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 73°
Rochester
Scattered Clouds
70° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 70°
A massive warm up is on the way before a quick cool down
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Cheerleading Showing their spirit

Image

Mabel-Canton's Morken notches 700th career win

Image

PM weather forecast Nelson

Image

Lourdes girls soccer defeats Kasson-Mantorville in rain-shortened game

Image

Dover-Eyota soars past Caledonia

Image

Talking affordable housing

Image

Stewartville public schools seeking levy

Image

Beating September Heat

Image

Affordable Housing Campus Road Repairs

Image

Future of West Court

Community Events