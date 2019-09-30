Speech to Text for Talking affordable housing

continuing coverage kimt news 3 continues to follow the city of rochester's effort to make more affordable housing available. kimt news 3's isabella basco sat in on a city council study session looking at the shortage. she joins us live now á isabella? george á dave dunn is the executive director of the olmsted housing and redevelopment authority á and tonight he gave an update on the rochester housing market. and based on the numbers he shared á affordable housing is still sorely needed in the county. xxx rochester might not be a metropolis, but the med city's housing market is as expensive as many much larger cities. sheila kiscaden á an olmsted county commissioner á says there just aren't enough homes for people to live in. "there are not enough homes that are being built that people can afford to rent, there are not enough homes and apartments that people can afford to buy." and the numbers presented at today's meeting were daunting. so realtor.com reports there are very few new single family homes just under 400,000 dollars. there are 0 homes under 300,000 dollars and only 14 homes priced just under 400á thousand dollars. julie wang moved to rochester from the twin cities and says the cost of living surprised her. "but i was expecting lower housing prices but surprisingly it wasn't different." kiscaden says the county is doing what it can to help. "what we're really trying to do is preserve the affordable housing that we have, help people rehab homes that need assistance and trying to increase the supply of homes whether it's a rental house, an apartment, a town house that are affordable for people." and keeping prices while we are on the topic of affordable housing á this wednesday the olmsted county housing and redeveopment authority will start to accept applications for the housing choice voucher waiting list. 500 names will be randomly selected. live in rochester... ib... kimt news 3. /// thank you isabella. the deadline to apply is october 8th. to find out if you are eligible or not... visit kimt dot com and find this story under the local news.///