Speech to Text for Stewartville public schools seeking levy

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

the stewartville public school district is requesting an operating levy. what does that mean? basically state funding has not kept pace with inflation over the last 15 years. kimt news 3's brooke mckivergan has been looking into the levy and joins us live in stewartville now, brooke? live george, i spent today with the superintenden t of stewartville public schools who laid it all out for me. i tried to talk with tax payers who'd be effected, but had no luckáso i'll give you the details you need to know before voting. on november 5th, stewartville residents will be voting on the public schools operating levy. if passed á the levy would provide money for the district to operate its current programs... not to build new buildings or make major capital improvements "programming for educational activities and opportunities, activities themselves, athletics, our financial stability is important to us so we want to be able to maintain the health of the district financially and then also the operating cost like utilities and maitenence and those kinds of things." so, how is this going to affect you? if passed, the levy would be an increase of 98 dollars per year, or 8.17 a month on a home value of $200,000 for the next 10 years. "this new operating levy will generate about 500,000 a year which is about 2.5 percent of our operating cost, we're just looking to stay ahead of inflation with our costs so we're not asking for an exorbant amount of money from our tax payers we want to be respectful of the tax burden it places on them but at the same time for us to continue the good work that we're doing, we need some support from our tax payers." if the levy fails, the district would need to make budget alignments and reductions. "that might mean increased class sizes, less opportunities for kids whether theyre in classroom or athletics, in town busing could be if you'd like to learn more, tonight there is an information meeting at 7:00 at the stewartville high school. live in stewartville brooke mckivergan kimt news 3 thanks brooke. if you can't make the meeting tonight, there's another one happening on october 21st in the racine city hall at 7 pám.