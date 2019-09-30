Speech to Text for Beating September Heat

the last day of september is giving us some very unáfall like weather, with hot temperatures across north iowa and southern minnesota. live kimt news 3's nick kruszalnicki is braving the heat out in mason city, he joins us live. george á i'm out here live at east park, where i've seen plenty of red faces and sweaty brows. luckily there is plenty of shade for people looking to beat the heat. i talked to several people out here to see what they think about this unusually warm day. "it is very hot, my son has... he looks like a tomato with the red face!" kyria bautista and eduardo barbosa decided to let their kids play for a little while at east park this afternoon. bautista is originally from puerto rico and barbosa hails from mexico, which he says makes him used to the heat. "it's way south so it's like really warm so i guess the warm heat it don't bother me too much." also at the playground was blake watt, who describes himself as a real outdoors type, who will brave the heat just so he can run off a little energy. "it's really good and a relief to come to the park because i like to run a lot in páe class at school." i asked blake if he was looking forward to the rain that is coming in the next few days and the answer was about what you would expect. "i will not like it because i like to be outside a lot so we as i pulled up to the park, the thermometer in the car was reading 90 degrees, but thanks to a little bit of shade and some breeze i would say it was bearable as along as you weren't in direct sunlight. live in mason city, nick kruszalnicki, kimt news 3. thanks nick. stay