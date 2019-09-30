Speech to Text for Affordable Housing Campus Road Repairs

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

a southeastern minnesota church building an affordable housing campus is hitting a literal roadblock. kimt news 3's annalise johnson joins us live in rochester to explain. annalise? bear creek road repairs-lintro-2 amy - the road that goes through bear creek church's campus - the former crossroads college campus - is in urgent need of repair. xxx bcrr-lmpkg-1 lowerthird2line:affordable housing campus road repair rochester, mn fixing the road was planned for next summer - but outreach pastor jeff urban says the past winter was particularly hard on the road - meaning the project couldn't be put off. that's causing an unexpected expense for the church. bear creek church is hoping to raise funds for the repair so they can continue to invest in and build affordable housing units for families... people saving for new homes - people coming out of incarceration - refugee families - and any other people struggling to make ends meet. bear creek road repairs-lmpkg-3 "we tried to fill some potholes this year but it just didn't do the trick so it was so far beyond repair that it was time to just replace it so we feel like doing the full replacement right now is the best way forward and gives a good foundation for everything else we're doing out here." bear creek road repairs-ltag-2 bear creek church is spending 120- thousand dollars on this road replacement. if it can raise 75-thousand dollars in donations - the church can avoid having to borrow money. live in rochester annalise johnson kimt news 3. thank you annalise. the campus currently has 43 affordable housing units on the campus - and there are plans to add 17 studio apartments soon. the rent is at about 70 percent of market rate. / tz2-vo-3 lowerthirdbanner:danger of