Speech to Text for Future of West Court

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

strip mall demo-stnger-2 the future of a mason city strip mall could soon rest in the hands of new owners. kimt news 3's alex jirgens has this story.xxx strip mall demo-pkgll-1 strip mall demo-pkgll-2 driving through 4th street sw and pierce avenue in mason city lately - you may notice these vacant storefronts. it's because it is currently in the process of being sold. lowerthird2line:sale of west court building pending mason city, ia with the exception of check n go - all businesses that were housed in the west court building have moved out. american realty - which manages the site - has indicated the building's sale is pending. businesses had to be out by today. loren bitker co-owns a business across the street from the plaza. he sees heavy traffic through the area - which is a plus for development. but he also sees drawbacks to all that traffic. lowerthird2line:loren bitker discount computer repair "there's a lot of accidents coming down on the lane that come from the east to the west. coming down that hill, you pick up speed, and we hear screeching tires and the crash that comes after it.' lowerthird2line:sale of west court building pending mason city, ia in mason city - alex jirgens - kimt news 3. / details on the transaction are currently limited. we are working to learn more. /