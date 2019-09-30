Speech to Text for Hemp Maze

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

field-vo-4 annalise story-vo-2 this fall your family may have plans to visit a pumpkin patch - apple orchard - or corn maze... or maybe even an industrial hemp maze. hemp field-vo-1 lowerthird2line:industrial hemp maze open for fall zumbrota, mn ted galaty is owner of willow's keep farm in zumbrota... where just two of the main attractions are the industrial hemp maze and the farm store - which sells c- b-d and hemp products. galaty says the hemp should be about 6 feet tall right now - but the rainy start to the summer set back its growth. he's making new plans for next year's maze. xxx hemp field-sot-1 lowerthird2line:ted galaty owner, willow's keep farm my plan is to source industrial hemp that's actually from fiber and grows 12 to 15 feet high so what you see behind me will be all plowed up and we'll have plants that are 12-15 feet high for the first time - willow's keep farm will harvest their high-cbd hemp plants to make cbd products from their own plants around november. / a